Watch CBS News

Jewish leaders in NYC prepare for Passover

Thousands of Jewish families across New York City are cleaning, baking matzo and preparing for a parade on Wednesday as they get ready for Passover. CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger explains why this is one of the busiest times of the year.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.