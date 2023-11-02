Watch CBS News

Israeli troops say they have Gaza City surrounded

Nearly four weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, Israeli troops say they have Gaza City surrounded, but pressure is increasing for a ceasefire to aid civilians. Skyler Henry reports for CBS New York. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/46W7YQX
