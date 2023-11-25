Watch CBS News

Investigators: Candle caused deadly Harlem fire

Investigators now say a fire that killed two people in Harlem was accidental and started by a candle. CBS New York's Kristie Keleshian spoke to neighbors and has the new developments. Read more: https://cbsn.ws/3uzt0GT
