Investigation into death at Bronx day care reveals hazards apparently missed by inspectors A once-trusted Bronx home day care is now the center of unimaginable grief. As the NYPD investigates the death of 1-year-old River Wilson, who was found unresponsive in a backyard pool, urgent questions are being raised about hazards that were apparently missed by state inspectors at the day care. CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi is working to get answers for River's parents and all families who rely on day care to keep their children safe.