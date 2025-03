Iconic civil rights leader Dr. Hazel Dukes dies at age 92 Dr. Hazel Dukes, an iconic civil rights leader and president of the New York NAACP, has died at age 92. For decades, Dukes stood beside some of the most powerful politicians and activists in the country, and she was a trailblazing legend in her own right. CBS News New York's Kristie Keleshian has a look back at her storied life, accomplishments and how she's being remembered.