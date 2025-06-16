Watch CBS News

Hundreds flock to NYC's first-ever Pigeon Fest

The first-ever Pigeon Fest was held at the High Line this weekend. People and pigeons showed up in full force to celebrate New York's beloved bird. Digital producer Maggie Cole takes us there.
