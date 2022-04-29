Watch CBS News

Harlem man helps rugelach get its own holiday

Friday marks the first National Rugelach Day in celebration of the sweet small bites. Rugelach has a history as rich as their taste. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell shows us how the dessert has transcended culture.
