Hamas releases 2 U.S. hostages

The Israel prime minister's office confirms Hamas has released two United States hostages -- a mother and daughter held for nearly two weeks. Tina Kraus reports for CBS New York. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3Q8KTDs
