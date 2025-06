Gun violence rates drop in NYC The NYPD is touting its success in dramatically reducing gun violence. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch revealed the city's latest crime statistics. According to data from the NYPD the first five months of the 2025 saw the lowest number of shootings and homicides in recorded history. In the month of May alone shootings and homicides hit the lowest level of any May. Law enforcement contributor Richard Esposito breaks down the new tactics being used to curb the violence.