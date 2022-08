Gov. Kathy Hochul sits down with CBS2 to reflect on 1 year in office It has been one year since Kathy Hochul stepped into the governor's office, and since then, she has faced with a lot of unanticipated crises. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer sat down with the governor Thursday to talk about the past 12 months and, of course, the elephant in the room, the man she replaced.