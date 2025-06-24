Watch CBS News

Get a look at the Waldorf-Astoria hotel's makeover

One of New York's most iconic hotels, the Waldorf-Astoria, is reopening after a major makeover. CBS Mornings host Gayle King got an exclusive tour to show us what's new.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.