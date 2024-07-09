Watch CBS News

Gateway Tunnel Project is officially underway

The Hudson River Gateway Tunnel Project is now officially underway, will billions of dollars in new federal funding. But the project could force some people out of their homes, and they are pushing back. CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook reports.
