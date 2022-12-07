Watch CBS News

Funeral held for Yonkers Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino

A sea of fellow officers, friends and family lined the streets of Yonkers on Wednesday as they paid their respects to Det. Sgt. Frank Gualdino, who was killed last week in a car crash. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports on how he's being remembered.
