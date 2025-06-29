Watch CBS News

Full interview with Israel Consul General Ofir Akunis | The Point 6.29.25

Ofir Akunis, the Consul General of Israel in New York, had a busy week after the U.S. decided to bomb Iran. Watch the full interview on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.