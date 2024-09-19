Watch CBS News

"Frasier" stars discuss season 2 premiere

Two stars of the hit Paramount+ original comedy series, Frasier, chat with CBS News New York's Cindy Hsu ahead of the second season premiere. Jack Cutmore-Scott and Jess Salgueiro share some surprises fans can expect this season.
