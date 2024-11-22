Watch CBS News

Food waste under scrutiny at NYC migrant shelters

A New York City Councilmember is taking the city's Department of Homeless Services to task, saying it needs to do a better job managing food at the city's migrant shelters. CBS News New York's Tim McNicholas has the investigation.
