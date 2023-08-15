Watch CBS News

Flames tear through historic Montclair church

There's heartache in a New Jersey community after a historic church was badly damaged by fire Tuesday morning. CBS New York's Christina Fan tells us how the church hopes to recover from this tragedy. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3KG1wEI
