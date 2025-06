Finding balance in the infinite workday Working 9 to 5 was once a way to make a living as Dolly Parton would say, but it seems those days are a thing of the past according to a new study finding many employees are working well past those hours in what is being called "the infinite workday". New data from Microsoft shows one in five meetings are now happening outside of "regular" hours and meetings after 8pm are up 16% from last year. Executive Coach Liz Bentley explains.