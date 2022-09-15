Watch CBS News

Feast of San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy

The Feast of San Gennaro is back. The 11-day event started Thursday, driving a lively, hungry crowd to Little Italy. CBS2's Dave Carlin got a look behind the scenes in one shop that's over 130 years old.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.