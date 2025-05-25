Watch CBS News

FBI arrests U.S. citizen in attempted firebombing of U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv

Israel authorities put the suspect, Joseph Neumayer, on a flight to JFK Airport, where authorities took him into custody on Sunday.CBS News New York's Lisa Rozner reports.
