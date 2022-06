Exclusive: Alyssa Elsman's family speaks out after Richard Rojas found not responsible for her death The verdict is in for the man who drove his car through crowds of pedestrians in Times Square in 2017, killing a teenager and injuring many others. A jury on Wednesday cleared Richard Rojas of responsibility because of mental illness. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the family of Alyssa Elsman, who was killed in the incident.