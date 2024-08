Do speed cameras make NYC roads safer, or are they just a money grab? We've all seen speed cameras on our streets, and maybe you've gotten a ticket. They're located within a quarter mile of school zones, and they cost you $50 but no points on your license. But critics say they're just a money grab. So we wanted to know, do speed cameras really make our roads safer? CBS News New York's Dick Brennan hit the streets to find out as part of our new series, "Question Everything."