Watch CBS News

David Wright to enter Mets Hall of Fame

The Mets have announced that David Wright's No. 5 will be retired, and he will enter the Mets Hall of Fame on the same day – July 19. CBS News New York's Otis Livingston has more on the man who spent his whole career in the orange and blue.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.