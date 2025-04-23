Watch CBS News

David Hyde Pierce stars in a new take on "The Pirates of Penzance"

The Gilbert and Sullivan operetta has a new name, a new look and a new sound. "Pirates! The Penzance Musical" officially opens Thursday. CBS News New York's Dave Carlin reports.
