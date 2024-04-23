Watch CBS News

Coyote caught on video in Central Park

Runner Brett Cohn said the coyote stopped him dead in his tracks Saturday morning. He was jogging along the 72nd Street transverse toward the Ramble when he spotted the coyote casually sauntering by. CBS New York's Jessica Moore reports.
