CBS News New York spends a day with N.Y. Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado In New York, lieutenant governors tend to mostly fly under the radar – until they don't. Twice in the last 16 years, New York's governors have resigned amid scandal, and the lieutenant governor has had to step up. Antonio Delgado is New York's current second in command, and CBS News New York's Maurice DuBois had the opportunity to spend the day with him.