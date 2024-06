CBS New York wins Outstanding Documentary at 49th Annual Gracie Awards The 49th Annual Gracie Awards -- recognizing women in news, entertainment and digital media -- were held Tuesday in Manhattan. We are proud to share that CBS News New York won in the documentary category for "The 5:33 -- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre." Reporter Carolyn Gusoff accepted the award, and anchor Kristine Johnson was among the presenters.