Watch CBS News

Brooklyn woman reflects on the day she met Pope Francis

In 2015, Julia Bruzzese was a 12-year-old seeking a blessing from the pope. On Monday night, she told CBS News New York's Jenna DeAngelis how the spiritual encounter changed her life.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.