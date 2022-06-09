Watch CBS News

Brooklyn DA hosts youth summit on gun violence

Discussions about gun violence often only involve adults, but Thursday in Brooklyn, students made their voices heard. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez hosted a youth summit. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what students have to say.
