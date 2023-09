Watch a bonus conversation with Bronx Borough Pres. Vanessa Gibson on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson's proudest accomplishments Watch a bonus conversation with Bronx Borough Pres. Vanessa Gibson on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On