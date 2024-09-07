Watch CBS News

Bronx barbershop shooting caught on camera

Police say a gunman who fired into a crowded Bronx barbershop is still on the run almost one week later. The shooting was caught on surveillance cameras from several different angles. CBS News New York's Derick Waller reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.