Bombshells dropped in Prince Harry's new memoir "Spare" Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," largely focusing on being the spare heir to the throne, comes out next week. But in a major mess-up, it was put on sale in Spain on Thursday before being pulled off the shelves. Excerpts are now everywhere, giving a stunning glimpse into the tell-all. CBS2's Alice Gainer went to Little Britain in the West Village for reaction.