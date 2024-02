"Blue's Clues" co-creator Angela Santomero hopes new book inspires adults It was one of the most popular children's TV shows of the 90s and lessons from "Blue's Clues" are relevant no matter how old you are. Angela Santomero, one of the series' creators, shares what she learned during that chapter of her life in her new book, "Life Clues: Unlocking the Lessons to an Exceptional Life."