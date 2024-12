Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater kicks off new season The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is kicking off its new season. The company is highlighting the season with the world premiere of Interim Artistic Director Matthew Rushing's "Sacred Songs". The performance features music used in the original 1960 premier of Alvin Ailey's Seminal "Revelations" in a reimagined way. Creative Associate and Musical Director at Ailey Du'Bois A'Keen previews the new season.