A Look Back: Major blackout hits New York City on July 13, 1977 On July 13, 1977, 45 years ago Wednesday, a major blackout hit New York City. For 25 hours, the darkness led to total chaos, with widespread looting and fires in the streets. We're taking a look back at this moment in New York City history. CBS2's Jim Jenson and John Tesh lead our coverage of the 1977 blackout.