A look back at the history of Inauguration Day History will be made on Monday when Donald Trump is inaugurated again, this time as the 47th president of the United States. He will be only the second president to serve split terms, the first being Grover Cleveland. As we look forward to the pomp and circumstance of the inauguration, it's important to look back, too, at both the traditions and the nuance belonging to the day. CBS News New York's Kristine Johnson reports.