Watch CBS News

2 women killed in Paterson, New Jersey house fire

Tragedy struck a Paterson, New Jersey community Friday – two women were killed in an early morning fire that spread through their home. CBS News New York's Christine Sloan has more on the heartbreaking efforts to save the women.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.