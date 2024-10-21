Watch CBS News

15-year-old girl shot in the Bronx

Video shows a police presence on East 183rd Street and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section. Police say the teen was shot in the backside just before 7 p.m. on Monday. CBS News New York's Maurice Dubois reports.
