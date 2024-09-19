Watch CBS News

13-year-old boy raped in the Bronx

A 13-year-old boy is recovering after being raped in the Bronx, police said. It happened at the Justice Sonia Sotomayor Houses on Bruckner Boulevard in the Soundview section. CBS News New York's Alice Gainer reports.
