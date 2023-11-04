Watch CBS News

12-year-old girl killed in Bronx house fire

A 12-year-old girl is dead after a house fire in the Wakefield section of the Bronx. Neighbors tell CBS New York's Jessi Mitchell her family was fairly new to the area. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3tZvG0j
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.