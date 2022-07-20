Watch CBS News

1,000 solar panels dismantled in Rockland County

It is "lights out" for a New York state solar power initiative. More than 1,000 solar panels installed in Rockland County in 2018 have now been dismantled. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports it turns out they never even generated any electricity.
