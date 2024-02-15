One person died in a fire at a Harlem apartment building Thursday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/42JYzuo

1 dead in Harlem apartment building fire One person died in a fire at a Harlem apartment building Thursday. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/42JYzuo

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On