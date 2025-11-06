Countdown is on to Zohran Mamdani's swearing in. Here's what past NYC mayors have done.

Zohran Mamdani will be sworn in as New York City's 111th mayor after the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Day.

The mayor-elect hasn't yet announced the exact details of his public swearing-in ceremony.

Mamdani will become the city's first Muslim mayor and first South Asian mayor, as well as one of its youngest mayors ever. He is the second democratic socialist to lead the country's biggest city, following former Mayor David Dinkins in the early 1990s.

A look back at when Mayor Adams was sworn in

Although Mamdani won the election in his own style, his predecessors may shed some light on how his swearing in will go.

Mayor Eric Adams publicly took his oath of office just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022 in Times Square. He used his family's Bible for the oath and held a picture of his mother, with other family members by his side.

The city was still in the midst of reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, and facing a new threat of the Omicron variant.

"This pandemic has not only impacted us physically, but emotionally, and I'm going to really encourage people in this city to just find that inner peace, no matter what we're going through. We have been through tragedies before. This is a resilient city and a resilient country and I want to bring that energy," Adams said after his oath.

When de Blasio was sworn in for 2 terms

Before Adams there was Bill de Blasio, who officially took the oath for his first term as mayor on Dec. 31, 2013. It was a small ceremony outside his home in Park Slope, Brooklyn, followed by a larger swearing-in celebration on New Year's Day.

De Blasio was officially sworn in for his second term on Dec. 31, 2017 in a private ceremony at Gracie Mansion after becoming the first Democrat reelected mayor since Mayor Ed Koch in 1985. He was then publicly sworn on Jan. 1 on the steps of City Hall.

His 2018 celebration was notably pared down from the first, with a smaller crowd and missing then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It was 14 degrees outside as Sen. Bernie Sanders administered the oath of office.

"Something big is happening in New York City," Sanders said at the time. "Something new, something different. Something that has begun a new, progressive era in this city's history."

The Vermont senator was an early supporter of Mamdani's primary campaign, and de Blasio also endorsed Mamdani in the general election. Mamdani has said he was inspired to get involved with politics, in part, due to Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, and that de Blasio was the best mayor of New York City in his lifetime -- leaving the all-time honor to Fiorello La Guardia, whom he also celebrated in his election night victory speech.