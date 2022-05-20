CBS2's Maurice DuBois appears on "Desus & Mero" on Showtime

NEW YORK - We've all dealt with some challenging news stories lately, but every now and then a story comes along that takes it to a whole other level, a whole different direction.

When CBS2's Maurice DuBois got a call the other day from comedy show "Desus & Mero" on Showtime to a guest on their show, he had no idea what he'd be walking into.

It was as surreal as it looks - DuBois greeted by Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The occasion? Rihanna's baby shower - or the "Desus & Mero" version of it, for this week's episode of their show.

CBS2

For four seasons on Showtime, their lightning-quick wit and wisdom has attracted a fast-growing audience, not to mention A-list guests like former President Barack Obama, David Letterman, and a wide range of pop culture stars.

At some point, the guys started giving shoutouts to their favorite hometown news anchor.

"I'm from the Bronx, and he was the first newscaster we ever know about," Desus said.

DuBois thought they'd be perfect for a "CBS Sunday Morning" profile, and they were.

All of which brings us to this moment. DuBois said he was "terrified" to be on the show, but happy to see familiar faces.

Maurice DuBois appears in a cloud of smoke on "Desus & Mero" on Showtime. CBS2

DuBois got some detailed direction from the writers.

"You just have to be yourself. That's it," they told him.

Along with some last minute preparations including hair, makeup and wardrobe.

"This is so far outside of the range of what we do, I have no idea," DuBois said.

Then - as they say - action.

The premise was a spare-no-expense baby shower for Rihanna, except in this world, Rihanna, and all the invited guests -- are no-shows. Except for DuBois.

CBS2

And so, it was a party for three.

While there's a definite irreverence to "Desus & Mero," what goes into creating these well-choreographed fun and games is top-of-the-line professional... to a point. DuBois declined when asked to show off his dance moves.

What might look like a loose production is run as a pretty tight ship.

"Give this man the Emmy for best spot ever, best pinch-acting ever," Mero said.

Mero might be overstating the case, but DuBois said it was a fun, if humbling, afternoon - and Rihanna has no idea what she missed.

Be sure to check out the segment on "Desus & Mero" on Showtime at Paramount+, all part of the same family here.

DuBois' main thought afterward was relief that the segment worked out. He was literally terrified going in, but they are pros.

DuBois wanted to give a shoutout to the whole team for taking such good care of him, saying they run a tight ship.

"I do seriously need some acting lessons, though," DuBois said.