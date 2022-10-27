Laura Kavanagh becomes first woman sworn in as FDNY commissioner

NEW YORK -- Laura Kavanagh made history Thursday when she became the first woman sworn in as FDNY commissioner in the department's 157-year history.

"To say it is the honor of a lifetime is an understatement," Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh made a heartfelt message in front of a crowd of female city leaders, including NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, New York City's first female police commissioner.

"I will succeed only if every person in my department and in our city sees my place at the table as also their own. This moment, me being first, only matters if I am not the last," said Kavanagh.

Kavanagh, 40, joined the FDNY in 2014 and was named first deputy commissioner in 2018. She was serving as interim commissioner since Daniel Nigro's retirement in February.

"She's done a wonderful job and she will continue to do a wonderful job because she loves the department," said Nigro. "This is not my father's department. This is a modern department."

Mayor Eric Adams said Kavanagh rose to the occasion over the last eight months as she dealt with line-of-duty deaths and other tribulations.

"I had someone in place and the house wasn't burning," said Adams.

It's a turning point in the predominantly male industry. According to the city's data, more than 75 percent of firefighters are white men and less than one percent are women, currently.

"Men of this city, you should be proud. You're sending a message to every agency and administration across the globe," said Adams. "When you say as men in this agency, that you will follow the leadership no matter what the gender may be," said Adams.

Kavanagh said she plans to continue taking interest in diversifying the country's largest municipal fire department by hiring more women.

"Change provides opportunity. Change in fact is the only constant in life and if we embrace it change is a gift," said Kavanagh.

Commissioner Kavanagh oversees roughly 17,000 FDNY employees and a $2 billion annual budget.