NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani roasted over "78 degrees" suggestion. Here's why he's not sweating it.

New York City Zohran Mamdani remained unperturbed Thursday after taking a viral roasting for telling sweat-soaked New Yorkers in the middle of an expected heat wave to set their thermostats to 78 degrees Fahrenheit.

It's the same recommendation Mamdani's predecessors have made to protect the power grid, but the current mayor is the one catching heat for it.

Mamdani is doubling down, insisting he's delighted to live life in the hot lane.

"Welcome to communism"

Mamdani's facing two kinds of heat at Gracie Mansion - one from the sun and another from social media. Mamdani set the thermostat at Gracie Mansion to 78 degrees and asked New Yorkers to do the same.

"Yep. I set it myself," Mamdani said.

The mayor was totally unfazed by the massive social media blowback.

Barstool sports founder Dave Portnoy, for example, wrote "78 degrees??? Welcome to communism people! Hope you enjoy."

"This is a longstanding city policy"

"Are you sticking with 78 degrees?" CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer asked.

"I am, and I'm sticking with it because this is a longstanding city policy," Mamdani said. "Let me tell you, 78 hits different when you're looking at 112 outside."

Mamdani visited an Upper East Side senior center to help demonstrate how to mix fruit with seltzer as a satisfying and healthy way to combat dehydration. He sliced lemons, added fresh mint and personally served the breakfast crowd at the Carter Burden senior center.

Limit alcohol? Go easy on deliveries?

For a man forced to cope with both blizzards and heat waves in his first six months in office, Mamdani also fielded other pressing questions, like should New York follow Paris and limit alcohol sales during heat waves to prevent dehydration.

"Instead of following the question of what Paris is doing, we're interested rather in extending the swimming pool hours," Mamdani said.

And what about asking New Yorkers to forgo ordering takeout to give the delivery people a break?

"I think New Yorkers should absolutely be mindful of all of the conditions over these next few days," he said.

Kramer also asked why Mamdani, who previously jumped into a city pool wearing a suit and tie, is still wearing one in the sweltering heat.

"I think I will probably be taking this jacket off at some point and clearly, as you can tell, I still don't quite have a suit that's ready for the summer," the mayor said.

Hochul's guidance is a little cooler

Gov. Kathy Hochul asked New Yorkers to conserve electricity, but she had a different temperature target for air conditioners - slightly lower than the mayor's

"Due to the increase in energy demand and unexpected load challenges, I am also calling on New Yorkers to do their part to proactively conserve electricity if safe to do so by setting air conditioning units between 75 - 78 degrees and avoiding unnecessary appliance use. These small steps can go a long way," Hochul said. "While we are asking for New Yorkers to voluntarily conserve power, it's critical to stay safe in this dangerous heat: stay hydrated, reduce time outdoors and find a cooling center near you, especially if you're a senior citizen or have health concerns."

Con Edison also called on New Yorkers to reduce their power usage. The utility said it reduced voltage in parts of the Bronx while equipment repairs were being made.