Day 2 of expected New York heat wave in full effect. Here's the weather forecast for NYC, N.J. and more

Thursday's sweltering temperatures are roasting New York City, New Jersey and Connecticut for day two of an expected heat wave.

It takes three days above 90° for a heat wave to be made official. The forecast calls for that kind of heat all the way through Saturday. Record temperatures are possible.

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For that reason, we have First Alert Weather Days through July 4th.

Extreme heat warnings and advisories

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An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday for the entire area, with temperatures expected to feel like 105°-115°.

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There's also an Air Quality Alert for New York City and other parts of the area for ground level ozone.

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And those hoping to beat the heat by the beach need to be aware of Dangerous Rip Currents in New York City and Long Island beaches. There was also a shark sighting at a Long Island beach Thursday morning.

Click here for the latest weather warnings, watches and advisories.

NYC forecast

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Thursday morning got off to a hot start in the 70s and 80s. Those temperatures were set to soar to around 100°, but due to the high humidity, it will feel more like like 105-110°.

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We don't get much relief Thursday night, with lows in the 70s and 80s.

Friday continues our hazy, hot and humid weather, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs are around 100°, but it will feel like 105-110° again. It will make our heat wave official.

Mamdani asks New Yorkers to set thermostats to 78°

As the mercury nears record levels, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is urging New Yorkers to conserve energy. He's asking New Yorkers to set thermostats at 78°, and did the same thing at Gracie Mansion. It's the same request prior mayors have made during high heat.

Mamdani responded to criticism by some on social media who said 78° was too high.

"I'm sticking with it because this is a long-standing city policy through multiple administrations. We're also following the guidance of the U.S. Department of Energy. I myself set my thermostat to 78 degrees. Let me tell you, 78 hits different when you're looking at 112 outside," Mamdani said.

Fourth of July forecast

Again, there's no real relief from the hazy, hot and humid conditions. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but it will again feel like 100° or more.

Unfortunately, we the chances of showers and thunderstorms are also increasing for July 4th. We now anticipate a 60% chance of storms, and it's possible they might interfere with the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks.

Hazy, hot and humid. 60% chance of showers/t-storms. Highs in the upper 90s, but feels like 100°+.

On Sunday, the temperatures finally begin to back off, but not by much. It will still be warm and humid, again with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but it will feel like 90-95°.