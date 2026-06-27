New York City's free outdoor pools officially open for summer 2026

New York City's free outdoor pools are officially open for the season starting Saturday, the first day of summer break for students who can now celebrate by taking a dip.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and members of the NYC Parks Department will help kick off the first weekend of summer break with a splash at the Thomas Jefferson Pool in East Harlem.

It's one of over 50 outdoor public pools across the five boroughs that will open daily from 11 a.m-7 p.m. through Sept. 13. The pools close daily from 3 p.m.-4 p.m. for mandatory cleaning.

Swimsuits are required at all public pools and visitors must bring a lock to keep their belongings safe in locker rooms. Food, phones and glass bottles are not allowed.

Brooklyn's Red Hook Pool is remaining closed due to equipment damage. The city hopes to have it open before the end of July.

More than 1 million people visited city pools last summer, according to the Parks Department, as New Yorkers looked for ways to beat the heat on hot summer days.

The city said last summer saw a 27% increase in new lifeguard recruits for pools and beaches, which was good news considering the lifeguard shortages in years prior.

Mamdani spoke about the importance of having enough lifeguards earlier this year.

"Because more lifeguards means kids learning how to swim, adults getting in laps in the morning, and everyone having a better, safer, and more fun summer by the water," the mayor said.

Click here for more information about NYC's free outdoor pools.