76-year-old woman found dead in Lower East Side apartment; death ruled a homicide

The NYPD is investigating after a woman was found dead in her apartment on the Lower East Side on Friday evening.

Police said officers were sent to an apartment building on Monroe Street between Market and Catherine streets just before 8 p.m. in response to a 911 call reporting an unconscious woman.

When they arrived, they say they found Zhu Hou, 76, unconscious with trauma to the head and body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled Hou's death a homicide. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect, and no arrests have been made at this time.

A neighbor who lives on Hou's floor told CBS News New York she heard an argument around 7 p.m. Friday, but she didn't learn about Hou's death until police flooded the hallway.

Neighbors said the situation is heartbreaking and it's put them on edge.

"It was, oh my God, this never happens here, and it was scary," neighbor Lauren Cristiani said. "Once I know whoever did do this is behind bars, then maybe the anxiety level will come down, but it's just very scary and very concerning."

The investigation is ongoing.