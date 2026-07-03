Massive raw sewage discharge into Hudson River prompts health advisory in NYC and Westchester County

A health advisory in Westchester County couldn't have come at a worse time, considering the holiday weekend and the heat wave.

Westchester County health officials say people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the Hudson River until further notice.

A power outage at the Yonkers Sewage Treatment plant resulted in hundreds of millions of gallons of untreated, raw sewage discharging into the Hudson River. Even when power is restored the advisory is expected to remain in place.

So from New York City north to Tarrytown, people are advised to avoid any contact with Hudson River water.

A power outage at the Yonkers Sewage Treatment facility led to a sewage discharge into the Hudson River on July 3, 2026. CBS News New York

Westchester County officials say the following communities could be impacted:

New York City

Yonkers

Hastings-on-Hudson

Dobbs Ferry

Irvington

Tarrytown

Sleepy Hollow

Briarcliff Manor

"If you're swimming, or you're in the water, there's a chance that you could swallow water, you could get contaminated water in your eyes or your nose, or open wounds. A person could experience [gastrointestinal] symptoms if they consume the water. If they have an open wound, the wound could become infected," Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said.

Because of the risk from the raw sewage, the county has closed the Philipse Manor Beach Club in Sleepy Hollow.

The county says the risk may be low, but there is a risk, and advises avoiding all contact with Hudson River water, including swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding, boating, fishing - anything involving contact with the Hudson River.